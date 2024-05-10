District & Sessions Judge Court, Kamrup (M) sentences five individuals to life imprisonment

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a verdict that carries significance for cases of a similar nature, the District & Sessions Judge Court, Kamrup (M), handed down a sentence of life imprisonment to five individuals for their involvement in a murder stemming from a land dispute on Thursday. The verdict came at the culmination of legal proceedings spanning several years. The five individuals named Bitu Kalita, Pranjit Kalita, Manjit Sinha, Sujit Sinha, and Vicky Thapa are facing life sentences after being convicted for their role in the killing of Haren Kalita and inflicting severe injury on another. The incident occurred in the Hengerabari area of Guwahati back in 2015, and it sent shockwaves through the city's denizens at that time.

A case (86/2015) was registered under relevant sections of the IPC at Dispur police station. The murder case underwent a thorough investigation by the police before reaching the courts. Subsequently, the court tried the five defendants and found all of them guilty under sections 447 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, leading to their sentencing for life imprisonment.

Today's verdict stands as a testament to the commitment of the justice system to addressing criminal acts and ensuring accountability, particularly in cases involving violence and property disputes. The verdict is also significant in terms of recent events involving the land mafia and the involvement of officials in the fudging of land records to enrich a few people.

