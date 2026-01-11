Do contractors rob MGNREGA beneficiaries of wages by using JCBs?

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: According to reports emanating from Boko, contractors in the area have been practicing a dubious form of employment guarantee under MGNREGA for years. Unscrupulous contractors, in cahoots with some like-minded panchayat members, have been robbing MGNREGA beneficiaries of their wages using excavator vehicles (JCBs). This group has consistently undermined the fundamental principles of MGNREGA.

Let’s take a case study. The Boko Development Block has initiated the construction of an agribundh-cum-road under the MGNREGA scheme for the financial year 2025-26. The project's name implies a significant push towards rural connectivity and agricultural infrastructure.

The project, officially titled ‘Construction of an Agribundh-cum-Road from Hahim PWD Road to Roumari Sahipara Connecting Road via Dhanhati’, aims to bolster the local agrarian economy within the gaon panchayat concerned. The vital infrastructure project, carrying the work ID 0407008003/WC/9010297226, got its sanction with an estimated outlay of Rs 9,57,519 – Rs 7,75,972.40 for wages and Rs 1,81,546.60 for material costs.

Local authorities noted that the project is likely to generate approximately 3,031 mandays of employment, providing a dual benefit of direct wage support to rural households and the creation of a durable asset that will facilitate transport for farmers and residents in the Hahim-Roumari belt.

However, reports are doing rounds the contractors uses excavator vehicles (JCBs) instead of doing the work manually, directly robbing the target MGNREGA beneficiaries of their wages. The villagers fear that this cost-cutting will have disastrous consequences for the target MGNREGA beneficiaries.

On Friday, as road construction continued with JCBs, a section of villagers gathered at the site and registered their objections. Following the protest, the construction team abandoned the work and left the site. Allegations of large-scale irregularities have since been levelled against those overseeing the project.

A resident of Dhanhati village alleged that a panchayat member and a local booth committee member of the BJP have been leading the malpractice. Villagers alleged that such irregularities, the use of JCBs instead of manual workers, have been going on in the area for a long time.

As if to cap it all, the villagers also alleged that some panchayat officials and contractors keep with them the job cards of villagers—many of whom travel daily to Boko or Guwahati to sell vegetables or engage in other work. Contractors reportedly withdraw scheme funds from bank accounts and only pay a commission of Rs 500 to the job-card holders.

When contacted, Boko Block Development Officer Rajiv Das said that there would be an inquiry into the matter. He clarified that under MGNREGA, job-card-holding villagers must work on such projects, and the use of JCBs is a violation of rules.

The villagers also alleged that a Goan panchayat has been intimidating them, saying that if they obstruct the road construction, all development projects under the panchayat in the village will be stopped.

Local residents have appealed to the Block Development Officer and the Kamrup District Commissioner to take necessary action.

They alleged that similar incidents have been frequently occurring in several villages under the Boko Development Block.

MGNREGA guarantees at least 100 days of wage employment per financial year to every rural household whose adult members volunteer for unskilled manual work, offering a legal right to work with payment within 15 days or receive an unemployment allowance, plus provisions for accident relief and medical care, ensuring livelihood security in rural areas.

