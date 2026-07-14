Doctors Share 8 Essential Tips to Stay Healthy During the Monsoon

NEW DELHI: With the arrival of the monsoon, the pleasant weather also brings an increased risk of infections, waterborne diseases, mosquito-borne illnesses and seasonal flu. Health experts advise that following a few simple precautions can significantly reduce the chances of falling sick during the rainy season. Doctors at Fortis Hospitals have shared eight essential health tips to help people enjoy the monsoon while staying fit and protected from common seasonal ailments.

One of the most important precautions is to drink clean and boiled water. Heavy rains often contaminate water sources, increasing the risk of diseases such as typhoid, cholera and diarrhoea. Experts recommend using a reliable water purifier or boiling drinking water before consumption. People travelling should carry their own drinking water or purchase only sealed bottled water to avoid contamination.

Maintaining a healthy diet is equally important during the monsoon. Doctors advise avoiding street food and junk food, as food sold in the open is more likely to be contaminated by bacteria, viruses and flies. Freshly cut fruits and uncovered snacks may pose health risks due to prolonged exposure to the environment. Instead, people should consume freshly prepared home-cooked meals that are hygienic and nutritious.

Another major concern during the rainy season is the spread of mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria. Experts recommend eliminating stagnant water in and around homes, as it serves as a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Water stored in containers should always be covered, and clogged drains should be cleaned regularly to prevent water accumulation.

Proper food hygiene is also essential. Fruits and vegetables purchased from the market should be thoroughly washed under running water before consumption. Harmful microorganisms often remain on their surfaces, making it unsafe to eat unwashed produce. Doctors also advise avoiding raw salads and cut fruits sold by roadside vendors during the monsoon.

Adequate sleep plays a vital role in maintaining immunity. Health specialists recommend six to eight hours of quality sleep every night to help the body fight infections. Poor sleeping habits can weaken the immune system, making individuals more vulnerable to seasonal illnesses such as colds, coughs and viral fever.

Regular physical activity should not be neglected despite frequent rainfall. While outdoor exercises may become difficult, indoor activities such as yoga, stretching, aerobics or home workouts can help maintain fitness. Exercise boosts immunity, improves blood circulation and strengthens the body's ability to fight bacteria and viruses.

Good personal hygiene remains one of the simplest yet most effective preventive measures. Washing hands thoroughly with soap before meals and after returning home from outside helps prevent the spread of germs. Since bacteria and viruses multiply rapidly during humid weather, frequent handwashing and the use of sanitiser can significantly reduce infection risks.

Lastly, doctors advise people to avoid getting drenched in the rain whenever possible. Carrying an umbrella or raincoat while travelling can help prevent prolonged exposure to rain, which may increase the likelihood of catching a cold or other infections. If someone gets wet, changing into dry clothes immediately is recommended.

Healthcare experts stress that staying healthy during the monsoon requires only a few mindful habits. Safe drinking water, nutritious food, proper hygiene, adequate sleep, regular exercise and protection from rain can go a long way in preventing seasonal illnesses. By following these simple precautions, people can enjoy the beauty of the rainy season while safeguarding their health and well-being. (Agencies)

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