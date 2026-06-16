Donald Trump declares US-Iran deal complete, orders Hormuz reopening

Washington DC: United States President Donald Trump on Monday announced the completion of the peace deal between the US and Iran, declaring the reopening of the strategically important Strait of Hormuz and the immediate removal of its naval blockade, a move he said would restore the free flow of global energy supplies.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorise the toll-free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorise the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!"

The announcement came amid growing international efforts to end tensions in West Asia and follows days of intense diplomatic engagement involving Pakistan.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also announced that a peace agreement between the United States and Iran had been reached following extensive negotiations. Shehbaz Sharif said that both sides have also declared permanent termination of military operations in Lebanon.

The deal will be officially signed on June 19 in Switzerland. In a post on X, Sharif stated, "Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED. Both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon."

"The official signing ceremony will be on Friday, 19 June in Switzerland. We would like to thank the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran for their commitment to finding a diplomatic solution to the conflict. We would also like to extend our sincere appreciation to our brothers in this mediation effort, the great leadership of the State of Qatar, for their support in reaching this agreement. I would also especially thank the visionary leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Turkiye for their immense contributions in this regard," Sharif said.

"With the agreement now in place, mediators will facilitate a series of meetings this week. These pre-implementation discussions will lay the foundation for the technical talks and the official signing ceremony," he further added.

Earlier on Sunday, Trump had indicated that the agreement remained on track despite fresh tensions triggered by Israeli strikes in Beirut and threats of retaliation from Iran.

Speaking to Axios, Trump said the agreement, originally expected to be signed earlier in the day, had been delayed by several hours following the escalation in Lebanon.

"It shook it up. It delayed the signing by a few hours," Trump said, expressing frustration over the timing of the Israeli operation.(ANI)

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