US military killed Tren de Aragua leader in joint operation: President Donald Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump said that the US military had killed the alleged leader of the Venezuelan criminal group Tren de Aragua in a military operation coordinated with Venezuela.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said US Southern Command carried out a “swift and lethal kinetic strike” that killed Héctor Rusthenford Guerrero Flores, known as “Niño Guerrero”, whom he described as “the infamous leader of Tren De Aragua, one of the most bloodthirsty Terrorist Organizations on Planet Earth.”

“At my direction, the United States Southern Command delivered a swift and lethal kinetic strike to successfully execute Niño Guerrero,” Trump wrote.

The US President said the operation fulfilled a campaign pledge to target violent criminal groups that he says entered the United States through the southern border.

“During my Campaign, I pledged to expel these monsters from our Country, and bring Justice to the families of those they slaughtered,” Trump said.

He linked the action to the deaths of several Americans, including “the precious 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, 22-year-old Laken Reilly, and countless other beautiful souls.”

“With this action, the United States Military has brought retribution for them, their families, and their loved ones,” he added. (IANS)

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