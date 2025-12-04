DoNER approves 2 PM-DevINE projects worth Rs 135.53 crore for NE

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Minister of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) approved two projects worth Rs 135.53 crore for the north-eastern region under the PM-DevINE scheme. The two projects will benefit Assam, Nagaland and Tripura.

The first project – Engineered Bamboo Products Promotion through Cluster Strengthening and Export Facilitation in NER (Rs. 70.98 crore) – will be implemented by the North East Cane and Bamboo Development Council (NECBDC) for Assam and Nagaland. The second project – Agarwood Cluster Development Projects in Assam and Tripura (Rs 64.55 crore) – will be implemented by North Eastern Regional Agriculture Marketing Corporation Ltd (NERAMAC).

A meeting of the Empowered Inter-Ministerial Committee (EIMC) of PM-DevINE took place in New Delhi recently. The meeting approved these two projects. According to the minutes of the meeting issued on December 2, 2025, the first project proposes establishing engineered bamboo clusters in Assam and Nagaland with modern processing facilities, skilling 1,000 artisans, and developing 1,000 hectares of certified bamboo plantations to strengthen the value chain. It aims to promote high-value engineered bamboo products, ensure certification and market readiness, and facilitate domestic and export linkages.

The second project aims to develop two model processing clusters in Tripura and Assam to strengthen the entire agarwood value chain through infrastructure creation, skill development, branding, and export facilitation. The project will directly benefit 14,100 people, enhance growers’ income, and promote sustainable, legally compliant agarwood trade aligned with PM-DevINE objectives.

NITI Aayog and other line departments of the Government of India supported the two projects at the EIMC meeting. PM-DevINE is a fully centrally funded scheme.

