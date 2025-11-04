Assam: DoNER Minister Scindia lays foundation stones for projects worth Rs 635 cr

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Union Minister for Communication and DoNER, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, laid the foundation stones for several development projects worth Rs 635 crores across Assam. Apart from this, the Union Minister also inaugurated the North Eastern Science & Technology (NEST) Cluster in IIT Guwahati today.

The proposed projects include infrastructure development of 65 new secondary school buildings at a cost of Rs 455 crore, upgrading of the Chaygaon-Ukiam road at a cost of Rs 102 crore and construction of an RCC bridge estimated to cost Rs 20.59 crore at Silonijan-Dhansiri Parghat. He also proposed a project to develop industrial estates costing Rs 32.80 crore at Kokrajhar and Baksa.

Speaking on the occasion, Scindia described Assam as “the heartbeat of a rising Northeast, where the mighty Brahmaputra flows as a symbol of continuity, courage, and creativity.” He said Assam, long the gateway to India’s eastern renaissance, is now emerging as the innovation and connectivity hub of a Viksit Purvottar. Highlighting the human impact, DoNER Minister Scindia said, “Every brick laid and every classroom built is a promise kept in the service of aspiration.”

The North Eastern Science & Technology (NEST) Cluster, established with an investment of Rs 22.98 crore, will serve as the nerve centre of the Northeast’s innovation ecosystem — transforming local wisdom into global solutions. It will focus on four verticals: Grassroots Innovation; Semiconductors & Artificial Intelligence; Bamboo-Based Technologies; Biodegradable Plastics.

During his visit to the IIT Guwahati exhibition, the Union Minister interacted with students and researchers showcasing innovations in 6G communication, biodegradable polymers, bamboo tissue culture, and low-field MRI systems for accessible healthcare.

Reviewing the biodegradable polymer project, Scindia remarked, “If you get this going, it will be the future,” commending the students’ spirit of scientific curiosity and sustainable innovation.

Union Minister Scindia stressed that over Rs 6.2 lakh crore has been invested in the region through the 10% Gross Budgetary Support policy, driving growth, enterprise, and empowerment. He highlighted landmark projects such as the Bogibeel Bridge, Bhupen Hazarika Setu, Sela Tunnel, and Jogighopa Multi-Modal Logistics Park, which have redefined Assam’s connectivity landscape.

He added that the Act East Policy has opened new trade frontiers, reducing travel time between Kolkata and Agartala from 31 hours to just 10 through new rail and road links via Bangladesh.

