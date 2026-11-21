STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a boost to infrastructure development of the region, the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) has accorded approval to two projects worth Rs 62.22 crore in Assam.

The two projects are community based Eco-Resort Development at Hatisar Kalamati in Chirang district near Gelephu along Indo-Bhutan border under Special Development Packages (SDP) for Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) worth Rs 59.28 crore, and construction of Community Hall at Dehangi Bazar under PWD (Building), Haflong division in Dima Hasao Autonomous Territorial Council (DHATC) worth Rs 2.94 crore.

The DoNER approval followed a meeting of the Empowered Inter Ministerial Committee (EIMC) of Special Development Packages (SDP) held recently in New Delhi under the chairmanship of DoNER secretary Katikithala Srinivas.

During the meeting, the EIMC noted that the proposed eco-tourism and resort project could enhance employability and support tourism growth in the region.

Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) - also known as the Gelephu Special Administrative Region (GeSAR) - is a sustainable economic hub and autonomous special administrative region in southern Bhutan along the border with Assam.

Envisioned by King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and established by Royal Charter in February 2024, it blends Gross National Happiness principles, Bhutanese heritage, and modern innovation.

Masterplanned by Bjarke Ingels Group with partners, including Arup, the GMC features low-rise structures built from local wood, stone, and bamboo across mandala-inspired neighbourhoods and inhabitable bridges.

Built around carbon-negativity, renewable energy (hydro, solar, wind), biodiversity and wildlife corridors, and flood-mitigating paddy fields and waterways, the project targets economic growth, job creation, digital and green industries, and regional links via an international airport and cross-border connectivity with India.

Since Gelephu is being developed by Bhutanese government, neighbouring areas, including BTC, are expected to reap benefit. The proposed Eco-Resort Development at Hatisar Kalamati could boost local tourism.