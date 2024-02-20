DoNER considering five projects for Assam worth Rs 334.74 crore

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Ministry of DoNER is actively considering five projects for the state of Assam worth Rs 334.74 crore for approval under NESIDS (OTRI) and Special Development Packages of Autonomous Councils of the state.

This decision was taken in a meeting recently held in New Delhi of the Empowered Ministerial Committee (EIMC) in respect of the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS), Other Than Road Infrastructure (OTRI), and Special Development Packages of Autonomous Councils of Assam. The meeting was chaired by the Secretary, Ministry of DoNER, and co-chaired by the Chief Secretaries of the Northeastern states concerned.

According to the office memorandum of DoNER dated February 12, 2024, the discussions in the meeting were centred on infrastructure projects in Assam and other NE states.

Two of the projects for Assam that came up for discussion are: Construction of the Bodoland Movement Memorial Museum at Salbari, Baksa, at an estimated cost of Rs. 20 crore; and Industrial Estate at Lakhibazar, Kokilabari, with an estimated cost of Rs. 18.72 crore. Both projects are in Assam’s Bodoland Terrotorial Region (BTR).

The remaining three projects are being considered for the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) area. These are: Widening and improvement of the existing 2-lane to 4-lane road from Mahatma Gandhi Park Road to Lumding Road (University Campus) with an estimated cost of Rs. 107.60 crore; Widening and improvement of the Baithalangso-Hamren Khanduli Road from Power House Tinali to Amlong at an estimated cost of Rs. 124.05 crore; and Construction and improvement of the Hamren Town internal road estimated to cost Rs. 64.37 crore.

During the discussion at the EIMC meeting, representatives of NITI Aayog and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) stated that their views will be shared shortly with DoNER for necessary action.

The projects for Assam will be up for discussion again at the next EIMC meeting.

At the end of the EIMC meeting, the state governments were requested that, while submitting the new project proposals under NESIDS (OTRI), they provide details regarding the operationalization, maintenance, and sustainability of the project, along with other details.

