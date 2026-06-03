DoNER launches Rs 411-cr mission ‘Senehjori’ to boost Assam's Muga silk sector

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: In a major initiative aimed at transforming Assam’s iconic Muga Silk industry, Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia today virtually launched Mission Muga Silk, ‘Senehjori’, a Rs 411-crore project designed to empower more than 2.5 lakh weavers, rearers and entrepreneurs associated with Muga silk production in Assam.

Scindia described the initiative as a transformative step for Assam’s famed ‘golden thread’ and said that the mission would enhance value addition, improve production and quality, economically empower stakeholders and position Muga silk competitively in global markets.

“This initiative is to take Muga silk from farm gate to foreign shore,” Scindia said while launching the ambitious three-year project, which will be implemented from 2026 to 2028. Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Minister of State for Textiles Pabitra Margherita and Minister of State for DoNER Sukanta Majumdar, among others, were present at the launching ceremony.

The Union Minister noted that the mission involves the collaboration of 11 stakeholders, including the Ministry of DoNER, Government of Assam, Ministry of Textiles, Ministry of Cooperation, APEDA, ICAR, DRDO and representatives of the weaving and rearing communities.

As part of the project, five modern reeling units will be established at Jorhat, Sivasagar, Sualkuchi, Majuli and Lakhimpur. A dedicated Muga spun silk unit will also be set up at Dhemaji to strengthen processing and value-addition capabilities.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Muga Silk, a symbol of Assam’s heritage and pride, would receive a major boost through the transformative initiative launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for DoNER Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Expressing confidence in the project’s potential, Sarma said the mission would unlock the vast economic opportunities associated with the golden thread and help realise the sector’s untapped potential.

The Chief Minister further said that digital traceability and robust GI authentication mechanisms would enable global buyers to verify the authenticity of Assam’s Muga products, thereby enhancing consumer confidence and expanding international market access.

Also Read: Assam accounts for 90% of India’s Muga silk output: Himanta