DoNER, North Eastern Council projects worth Rs 627.44 crore sanctioned

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Union Ministry of Development of North East Region (DoNER) sanctioned Rs 627.44 crore under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS) (Roads) and schemes under the North Eastern Council (NEC) during the current financial year for the Northeastern states, including Assam. With this sanctioned amount, a number of inter-state border roads in Assam are planned to be developed.

According to a recent report by DoNER, during the current financial year (2023–24), a total of eleven projects worth Rs. 625.34 crore have been sanctioned under NESIDS (Roads) implemented through the North Eastern Council (NEC), and one project costing Rs. 2.10 crore has been sanctioned under the Schemes of the NEC.

Of these projects, two projects costing a total of Rs. 22.76 crore under schemes of NEC and seven projects costing a total of Rs. 670.92 crore under NESIDS (Roads) have been selected during the current financial year in Assam. Out of these, two projects costing a total of Rs. 164.93 crore have already been sanctioned under NESIDS (Roads) during the current financial year.

The projects in Assam are: Improvement and widening of the road from Chaygaon to Ukium on the Assam-Meghalaya border (length 22.20 km), with a sanctioned amount of Rs 102.69 crore; and upgrading of the Interstate Road from Sonapur to Byrnihat in the states of Assam and Meghalaya (length 17.95 km), with a sanctioned cost of Rs 62.24 crore.

The remaining projects sanctioned for the other NE states are:

Arunachal Pradesh: Improvement and re-alignment of Road from Nafra to Integrated Development of Tourism Centre at Nakhu Village in Arunachal Pradesh (length 10.60 km) with sanctioned cost of Rs 32.32 crore; Construction of Road from Thongleng PMGSY Road to Thangaphey Pilgrimage Centre in Tawang District in Arunachal Pradesh (length 21 km) with a sanctioned amount of Rs 59.91 crore; Construction of Road from Bana EAC HQ via Old Sopung, Chijang Kajing Village East Kameng District in Arunachal Pradesh (length 22 km) with the sanctioned cost of Rs 64.95 crore; Construction of Road from Milang to Pekimodi in the Upper Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh, with sanctioned cost of Rs 69.35 crore.

Manipur: Construction of PSC Bridge (50-metre span) over Leimakhong River in front of ISTT, including Approach Road to the proposed PSC Bridge (2.4 km) and the proposed Bridge to PHC Khurkhul (1.3 km) with a sanctioned cost of Rs 31.13 crore; Improvement or Upgrade of the Road connecting Tadubi to Chowainamei Kunao and Maopung Dung, Senapati District in Manipur (length 10.046 km) with a sanctioned cost of Rs 41.66 crore.

Tripura: Improvement of Road from Udaipur-Kakraban Main Road (Hospital Chomuhani) to Tualmura via Camper Tilla-Ramkrishna Para Road in Tripura (length 9.35 km) with a sanctioned cost of Rs 33.51 crore; Improvement of KA Road from Erarpar to Ambassa Road in the State of Tripura (length 28.90 km) with a sanctioned cost of Rs 94.39 crore.

Mizoram: Improvement/Upgradation of Daido to Vawngkawt Road, with a sanctioned cost of Rs 33.19 crore.

Schemes under NEC: Procurement of prototypes of Bamboo Processors (7 units) from IPRITI for advocacy and promotion of appropriate technologies to enhance the livelihood of the people of NER, with a sanctioned cost of Rs 2.10 crore.

The projects that have been sanctioned for the Northeast in the current financial year are at a preparatory stage.

