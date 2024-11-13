DoNER Releases Rs 156.94 crore for Assam and Other Northeast States

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Union Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER) has released Rs 156.94 crore for Assam and some other states in the Northeast for the implementation of projects under PM-DevINE (Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for the North Eastern Region) and projects under the North Eastern Council (NEC).

According to an office memorandum issued on November 8, 2024, by DoNER, Rs 118.45 crore of the Rs 156.94 crore released by the Union ministry is meant for PM-DevINE, and the remaining Rs 38.49 crore is for the projects under the NEC.

Some of the important projects are (i) setting up of a digital design and 3D printing centre of excellence in the electronic manufacturing cluster (EMC) in collaboration with other government agencies at Tech City, Guwahati (Rs 14.32 crore); (ii) the construction of 120-metre composite steel girder bridge over Rangeetkhola along Zarongbiring road: under Rabong sub-division; (iii) upgrading and improvement of road from Hmunpul (NH-44) to Damchera (Tripura Mizoram Border) via Monchung in Tripura; (iv) road project from Dikhu bridge to Amguri (17.155 km); (v) improvement of road from Udaipur-Kakraban main road (Hospital Chowmuhani) Tualmura via Camper Tilla- Ramkrishna Para Road (9.35 km) in Tripura; (vi) development of infrastructure of the processing zone of Manipur IT SEZ at Mantripukhri, Imphal (Rs 29.19 crore); (vii) educational infrastructure/facility development in polytechnics (Rs 6.93 crore); (viii) Skywalk Project at Bhaleydhunga, Yangang in South Sikkim (Rs 55 crore); and (ix) the conversion of Singshore Bridge as a glass skywalk bridge for tourist attraction in West Sikkim (Rs 13 crore).

PM-DevINE is a new scheme of the Government of India with 100 percent central funding. The DoNER has approved as many as 33 projects with an approved cost of Rs 4584.56 crore under PM-DevINE for the north-eastern states so far.

Also read: Assam: DoNER prepares monthly expenditure plan for its funds