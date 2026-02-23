Don’t Fall Prey to Digital Fraud: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: During his monthly edition of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke about digital arrest scams and highlighted that the awareness regarding fraud has increased significantly.

PM Modi, in the 131st edition of his monthly radio programme, advised people of the country to be cautious and use the Know Your Customer (KYC) to verify customer details.

"In ‘Mann Ki Baat’, I have spoken to you at length about digital arrest. After this, a lot of awareness was generated in our society regarding digital arrest and digital fraud, but still, such incidents are happening... "You all must be familiar with the KYC process— Know Your Customer," PM Modi said.

PM Modi emphasised the importance of being cautious when receiving messages or calls related to KYC updates. PM Modi also explained how banks periodically perform re-KYC to ensure account security.

The Prime Minister said, "Yes, here too, you must remember one thing: criminals make fake calls and send SMS and links. Therefore, we must remain vigilant and not fall prey to such fraudsters. KYC or re-KYC should be done only through your bank branch, official app, and authorized medium. Do not share OTP, Aadhaar number, or bank account information with anyone. And most importantly, keep changing your password from time to time. Just as food and clothing change with each season, make it a rule to change your password every few days."

PM Modi highlighted the RBI's Financial Literacy Week and stressed the importance of financial awareness.

"The Reserve Bank of India recently organised a Financial Literacy Week on these very topics. This financial literacy campaign will now continue throughout the year. Therefore, pay heed to the Reserve Bank of India's message and keep your KYC updated," PM Modi added.

India Impact Global AI Summit: The Prime Minister said that the world got to see India's amazing capabilities in the field of AI at the recently concluded India Impact Global AI Summit, held at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

The summit, he said, brought together leaders from multiple countries, industry experts, innovators, and representatives from the start-up sector. The summit gave him the opportunity to meet world leaders and CEOs of leading technology companies.

"This summit is a turning point in how the world will use the power of AI in the future," he said. During the AI Summit exhibition, PM Modi highlighted two innovations that particularly impressed global leaders. The first was at the Amul booth, where AI applications in livestock management were demonstrated. He explained how AI is assisting in animal treatment and how 24/7 AI-powered systems are helping farmers track their dairy operations and monitor livestock efficiently.

Vocal for Local: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed to citizens to embrace the "Vocal for Local" mantra during the upcoming festive season, promoting domestic products and supporting India's Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance).

He encouraged everyone to celebrate festivals joyfully with their family and loved ones while keeping in mind the importance of supporting local businesses.

'Vocal for Local' is a national movement, spearheaded by the Central Government and actively promoted by NITI Aayog, with the aim of encouraging consumers to prioritise domestically produced goods and services. At its core, the initiative seeks to strengthen India's economic foundation by empowering local businesses, boosting employment, and enhancing the country's manufacturing capabilities – thereby advancing the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India).

Reviving culture: The recent Mahamaghan – Kerala's Kumbh Mela – organised in Thirunavya in the state found a special mention in the prime minister's address to the nation, 'Mann Ki Baat', on Sunday.

The Prime Minister said that the spiritual congregation that was held from January 18 to February 3 was organised without any major announcement. He described the massive turnout as a testament to India's "Sanatan Chetana" and a triumph of word-of-mouth faith.

He noted that the event saw an extraordinary "sea of humanity" gather on the banks of the Bharatapuzha river.

"Rivers and riverbanks may differ from North to South, but the flow of faith remains the same," PM Modi said, drawing a direct line between last year's Prayagraj Maha Kumbh and the Mahamaghan in Kerala.

He said that the Kumbh Melas are not merely festivals of taking holy dips in divine rivers but a renewal of Indian culture and heritage.

"You surely remember the amazing images of the Maha Kumbh around this time last year. The sea of humanity surging on the banks of the Sangam, the immense flow of faith, and in that sacred moment of bathing, it seemed as if India was 'in communion' with its 'Sanatan Chetana'... But today, in our country, which is re-recognising its heritage, history has taken another turn; without any major announcement, the Kerala Kumbh was organised. People told one another, and soon devotees thronged Thirunavya. Be it Mahakumbh or Kerala Kumbh, it is not just a festival of taking holy dips but an awakening of memory, a renewal of culture. Faith flows the same, but rivers and riverbanks differ from north to south. "This is India," he said. (ANI)

Also Read: We have to make India ‘atmanirbhar’ in chip manufacturing: PM