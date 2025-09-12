Doomdooma: Snake Doctors of Assam Save Dog from Deadly Viper Bite in Heroic Rescue

The incident occurred in Doomdooma Town when Snow, while protecting his home, bravely attacked and killed a venomous Russell’s viper. However, the snake managed to strike Snow on the mouth before dying. Within minutes, Snow collapsed, showing classic signs of envenomation drooling, weakness, and tremors.

With no veterinarian nearby and the situation growing dire, Snow’s owner reached out to Assam’s well-known “snake doctors” , a group of trained wildlife and snakebite response experts who specialize in emergency interventions where animal healthcare is unavailable.