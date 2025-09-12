Doomdooma: Snake Doctors of Assam Save Dog from Deadly Viper Bite in Heroic Rescue

Doomdooma: In a gripping tale of survival, a dog named Snow has beaten the odds after being bitten by a deadly viper, thanks to the swift and skilled intervention of Assam's snakebite specialists.
The incident occurred in Doomdooma Town when Snow, while protecting his home, bravely attacked and killed a venomous Russell’s viper. However, the snake managed to strike Snow on the mouth before dying. Within minutes, Snow collapsed, showing classic signs of envenomation drooling, weakness, and tremors.
With no veterinarian nearby and the situation growing dire, Snow’s owner reached out to Assam’s well-known “snake doctors” , a group of trained wildlife and snakebite response experts who specialize in emergency interventions where animal healthcare is unavailable.
The team quickly arrived with antivenom, emergency fluids, and supportive care equipment. Administering a calculated dose of poly-antivenom and closely monitoring Snow's vitals through the night, they stabilized the dog and reversed the life-threatening effects of the venom.
"This was a critical case. We treated Snow the same way we treat a human patient," said Dr. Nilutpal Saikia, lead responder. “The bite was severe, but the timely intervention saved him.”
Snow is now recovering steadily and is expected to make a full recovery.
