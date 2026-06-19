Dr Habbey Teron named Deputy Speaker of 16th Assam Legislative Assembly

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Dr Habbey Teron, the BJP MLA from Amri LAC in the West Karbi Anglong district, has been named the Deputy Speaker of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly. The announcement of Dr Habbey Teron as deputy speaker was made by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today.

Dr Habbey Teron, aged 51, is a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) from Assam Medical College and Hospital, Dibrugarh, of the 2008 batch. Teron hails from Paradang Village in the West Karbi Anglong district. He is a first-time MLA from the Amri LAC, reserved for candidates from the ST community. He defeated independent candidate Bikram Hanse in the recent Assembly elections in the state.

The Chief Minister took to his X handle to post, “I am pleased to announce that Dr Habbey Teron, MLA from Amri (ST) Hills, will be our candidate for the post of Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly...A medical professional by training and the first elected representative from the newly created Amri constituency, Dr Teron represents the aspirations of our tribal communities and will further strengthen the voice of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao in the legislative process. I extend my best wishes to Dr Teron.”

Dr Habbey Teron’s selection will be made official during the forthcoming budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly, which will commence on July 6, 2026.

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