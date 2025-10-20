Dr Murchana Khusroo Becomes the First Northeastern to Lead ISRO Research Project Linked to India’s Maiden Solar Mission Aditya-L1

Guwahati: Bringing immense pride to Assam and the entire Northeast, Dr Murchana Khusroo, a native of Danish Nagar, Jorhat, and Assistant Professor in the Department of Physics at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), has been awarded a prestigious research project by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) under its Regional Academic Centre for Space (RAC-S) programme.

The sanctioned project, titled “Multi-Spacecraft Investigation of Solar Wind Dynamics Through Solitary Wave Analysis: Insights from Aditya-L1 Mission,” marks a historic milestone for the region, being the first project from Northeast India to utilise scientific data from the ASPEX (Aditya Solar Wind Partivle Experiment) and MAG (Magnetometer) payloads aboard India’s maiden solar mission, Aditya-L1.

Dr Khusroo will lead the project as the Principal Investigator (PI), in collaboration with Dr Aveek Sarkar, scientist at the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL), Ahmedabad, who will serve as Co-Principal Investigator (Co-PI).

The research will focus on exploring the dynamics of solar wind in the inner heliosphere, particularly through the detection and analysis of nonlinear plasma structures such as solitary waves. The findings are expected to deepen understanding of solar wind turbulence and its influence on space weather, a critical aspect of solar-terrestrial interactions.

This achievement stands as a landmark for USTM and a moment of regional pride for Jorhat and the Northeast scientific community, highlighting the region’s growing contribution to India’s space research ecosystem under ISRO’s national missions.