DRDO Conducts Salvo Launch of Two Pralay Missiles

Guwahati: As part of user evaluation trials of the indigenously developed weapon system, the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) on December 31, successfully conducted salvo launch of two Pralay missiles in quick succession from the same launcher. The DRDO carried out the test at around 10:30 am today, off the coast of Odisha.

Both the missiles followed the intended trajectory meeting all flight objectives as confirmed by tracking sensors deployed by the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur. The terminal events were confirmed by Telemetry systems installed onboard ship, deployed near the impact points.

The DRDO in a statement said, “Salvo launch of two Pralay Missile in quick succession from same launcher were successfully conducted today from ITR, Chandipur. The flight test was conducted as part of User evaluation trials. Both the missiles followed the intended trajectory meeting all flight objectives.”