Driver Found Dead inside Car At Guwahati’s Guwahati Railway Station

Guwahati: A shocking incident unfolded in the city on Sunday after the body of a young man was recovered from inside a car parked at the Paltan Bazar Railway Station premises.

The deceased has been identified as Dhiraj Deka, 26, a resident of Baihata Chariali’s Muktapur, who had been residing in Guwahati’s Downtown area for work. He was employed as a driver with ECO Travel Agency.

According to reports, Dhiraj had gone to drop passengers in the morning but later his mobile phone was found switched off. Concerned family members, unable to contact him, alerted police. By tracking the last location of his phone, authorities traced him to Paltan Bazar, where his body was discovered inside the vehicle.

His mobile phone, however, was missing from the spot. Police have registered a case, and further investigation is on to determine the cause of death.