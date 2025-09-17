Top Headlines

Drug Supplier Arrested in Sonari with Large Quantity of Ganja

The accused was caught at Baruah Ali while transporting contraband from Nagaland.
Image of the ganja supplier apprehended
Published on

Sonari:  In a major breakthrough, police in Sonari apprehended a drug supplier with a substantial quantity of ganja at Baruah Ali while it was being transported from Nagaland.

The accused has been identified as Kishore Nayak, a resident of Ligiri Pukhuri Bagicha, Nazira. According to police sources, Nayak had allegedly been involved in the supply of ganja from Nagaland to Assam for a long time.

Authorities said investigations are underway to trace the wider network behind the illegal trade. Police have assured that strict action will be taken against those involved in the drug supply chain.

