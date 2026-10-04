Dubai Crown Prince Hamdan bin Mohammed Praises Indian Pilot's Courage During Hospital Visit

Abu Dhabi: Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai and the Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), on Saturday visited the brave Indian pilot of Flydubai flight FZ1073, Smit Machchhar, in the hospital and praised his courage.

"From us, and from the leadership of the nation, he has our full appreciation and praise. We are proud that he is part of our team… part of the story of our nation… and part of what the UAE stands for… a nation of compassion… a nation of peace… and a nation of life," Hamdan bin Mohammed, who is also UAE's Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, wrote on X after the meeting.

Earlier, the Indian Embassy in the UAE said Captain Machchhar is responding well to treatment and continues to receive medical attention.

The mission said it was coordinating with his family and local authorities. It also thanked the UAE government for the care being extended to him.

"Indian braveheart Capt. Smit remains under excellent medical care is recovering well. We are in touch with his family; local authorities, extending support for a speedy recovery. Our thanks to the UAE gov. for their care. We join well-wishers in praying for his good health," the Indian mission posted on X. (IANS)

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