Dulung Subansiri Mahotsav to Showcase Nature, Culture and Adventure

One of the biggest attractions of the Mahotsav will be the Ethnic Bazaar, where local vendors and artisans will put up stalls featuring handloom products, traditional food, handicrafts and ethnic jewellery. The bazaar aims to give visitors an authentic taste of the area’s traditional art, craft and cuisine while providing local craftsmen with an opportunity to earn a livelihood.

The festival venue has been selected at a scenic roadside location under the Dulung Reserve Forest, near the historic Podumoni Dewalaya, known for its serene and picturesque surroundings. The natural beauty of the site is expected to add charm to the celebrations.

According to organisers, the main objective of the Mahotsav is to bring together conservation and community participation. “We want to promote eco-friendly tourism while protecting our natural resources. At the same time, we wish to highlight our local traditions and strengthen the role of the community in conservation,” said one of the organising members.

Officials hope that the Dulung Subansiri Mahotsav will help showcase the region’s natural beauty and cultural identity on a wider platform. They believe the event will inspire people to appreciate and protect the unique ecological and cultural heritage of the Dulung–Subansiri region.

With its blend of nature, adventure, and tradition, the upcoming festival promises to be a memorable celebration of Assam’s rich diversity and community spirit.