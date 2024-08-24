Two 6-Quintal Bombs Recovered in Dulung Reserve Forest, Lakhimpur District

LAKHIMPUR: Two bombs weighing 6 quintals were recovered in Dulung Reserve Forest in Lakhimpur district, located in Assam-Arunachal Pradesh boundary area, following which sensation prevailed in the area. However, the two bombs are believed to have been dropped by the Indian Air Force during military exercises and have remained unexploded in the basin of the River Dulung, a tributary of the River Subansiri. However, it is not yet known exactly how active the bombs were. One of the two bombs recovered in the water weighs 500 kg while the other is of 100 kg. Notably, there is a bombing range in the Dulung Reserve Forest where Indian Air Force regularly conducts bombing practices. The local people saw the bombs in the river and informed the matter to Lakhimpur and Arunachal Police Departments. Later top officers of Lakhimpur police arrived at the spot and tried to diffuse the bombs.

