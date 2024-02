Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The duration of the ongoing budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA), which began on February 5, has been shortened by two days. The BAC (Business Advisory Committee) of the ALA took this decision. The budget session that was supposed to conclude on February 28 will now conclude on February 26, 2024.

