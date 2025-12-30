E-Rickshaw Accident Claims Life in Biswanath Chariali

Biswanath: A tragic road accident claimed the life of a man after he fell from an e-rickshaw in Biswanath Chariali on Tuesday, casting a pall of gloom over the area. The deceased, who lost his life in the incident, has been identified as Nur Qasim, a local resident of the area.

According to local accounts, the person Nur Qasim was on the e-rickshaw travelling when the vehicle had an accident close to his residential area. Due to the loss of control of the e-rickshaw, the person was thrown off and hit his head on the ground.

Consequently, the victim sustained severe injuries. The eyewitness reported that he was left unconscious on the road. Locals immediately rushed to that place and got him admitted to Biswanath Chariali Civil Hospital. However, despite the swift responses from the locals, he was soon pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital by the doctors. His untimely death shocked the entire neighbourhood, with his family and the locals in disbelief.