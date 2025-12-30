E-Rickshaw Accident Claims Life in Biswanath Chariali

Biswanath: A tragic road accident claimed the life of a man after he fell from an e-rickshaw in Biswanath Chariali on Tuesday, casting a pall of gloom over the area. The deceased, who lost his life in the incident, has been identified as Nur Qasim, a local resident of the area.
According to local accounts, the person Nur Qasim was on the e-rickshaw travelling when the vehicle had an accident close to his residential area. Due to the loss of control of the e-rickshaw, the person was thrown off and hit his head on the ground.
Consequently, the victim sustained severe injuries. The eyewitness reported that he was left unconscious on the road. Locals immediately rushed to that place and got him admitted to Biswanath Chariali Civil Hospital. However, despite the swift responses from the locals, he was soon pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital by the doctors. His untimely death shocked the entire neighbourhood, with his family and the locals in disbelief.
The recent event has raised concerns among the residents regarding road safety and the use of e-rickshaws. The residents have cited that due to the rising number of vehicles on the road and the lax monitoring system, there have been fatal occurrences like the recent event.
Authorities are expected to question the driver and eyewitnesses to ascertain whether overspeeding, mechanical failure, or road conditions contributed to the mishap. The concerned authorities need to question the driver and the onlookers to determine if overspeeding, a mechanical fault, or the road contributed to this incident.
Subsequently, the death of Nur Qasim has put the whole of the area in mourning. The residents have called upon the authorities to take measures that will ensure better regulation of road safety, especially concerning the regulation of e-rickshaws.
