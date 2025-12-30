Each and every infiltrator will be evicted: Home Minister Amit Shah

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Home Minister Amit Shah today reiterated that each and every illegal migrant will be identified not only in Assam but across the country and evicted.

The Union Home Minister said this while inaugurating the Aavirbhav Kshetra (redevelopment of Srimanta Sankardeva's birthplace at Batadrava). He pointed out that the very land on which the Aavirbhav Kshetra has been constructed was encroached upon by infiltrators, and it has been developed after the state government evicted them. "Infiltrators had occupied the sacred place of Sankardeva - was that right? It is the BJP government that has rescued the land from the infiltrators. Assam's culture was being suppressed under the pressure from these infiltrators, but our government has liberated this culture from the influence of these infiltrators," he said.

The Aavirbhav Kshetra involved a cost of Rs 222 crore and was developed over 162 bighas of land. This sacred place is not merely a place of worship or a namghar; it is a living symbol of Assamese harmony and goodwill.

The Union Home Minister also said, "At one time in Delhi, Assam was considered a state that created problems, but today Assam has become the growth engine of the entire Northeast and is leading the country on the path of development. Now big investors are showing their keen interest in Assam. But Congress allowed the infiltrators to enter, undermine Assam's culture to expand its vote bank and work to damage the state's values, literature, tradition and overall cultural heritage."

Shah appealed to the people of Assam to give his party's government another chance to identify and deport each and every one of the infiltrators. "Those who view infiltrators as a vote bank cannot do this. Infiltrators pose a very serious threat to the country's security and to Assam's culture," he added.

Amit Shah today inaugurated the Aavirbhav Kshetra at Batadrava, paid homage to martyrs at the Swahid Smarak Kshetra in Boragaon, inaugurated the Police Commissionerate building in Khanapara and also dedicated to the public the high-tech Jyoti-Rabha International Convention Hall with a capacity of 5,000 people.

Shah further said, "Until a few years back, Assam was a place of violence and agitation. But, in the past ten years, the situation has changed. More than 10,000 ultras of different organizations joined the mainstream. There has been a huge development in infrastructure. Now Assam has become the land of development instead of agitation."

