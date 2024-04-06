Each court signifies a hope for justice: Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi

Guwahati: Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi said that each court signifies a pillar of hope that exists in the heart of society. The hope is for justice. The judicial institutions around us are not merely constructed of bricks and mortar; rather, they are corridors of hope. Every person who approaches the door of courts comes with the hope that justice will be served.

The former CJI, while speaking at the 76th Establishment Day Celebrations of the Gauhati High Court on Friday, said, “Thus, our courts narrate countless stories of hope. The moment hope falters in the heart of the common man, questioning whether these institutions will stand by them through thick and thin, and that is the moment we risk losing the essence of our establishment.”

He further said that erosion of faith in the judiciary would signal a critical disconnect between the institutions and those it intends to serve. Such erosion could be due to a perception of inaccessibility, delay, or worse, injustice, which can erode the foundational trust that binds the judiciary to the community it serves. Therefore, the judiciary’s legitimacy and authority are intrinsically linked to its ability to inspire belief in its process and outcomes, he added.

He also said that the judiciary’s primary duty is solemn and critical interpretations of the constitution—a document that, much like the nation it governs, is subject to the winds of change. As society evolves, new challenges and complex questions arise, necessitating that the constitution adapt to contemporary realities while remaining true to its foundational principles.

