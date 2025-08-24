EAM says oil purchases also serve global interests, refutes Trump’s claim on mediation

New Delhi: As the US prepares to slap secondary 25 per cent tariffs on India in a couple of days, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S. Jaishankar on Saturday defended India's energy ties with Russia, saying that that oil purchases serve both national and global interests by stabilising prices. Addressing an event hosted by The Economic Times in the national capital, the EAM underlined that India would continue to take decisions independently on energy. "It's funny to have people who work for a pro-business American administration accusing other people of doing business. If you have a problem buying oil or refined products from India, don't buy it," EAM Jaishankar told the gathering. "Nobody forces you to buy it. Europe buys, America buys, so you don't like it, don't buy it," said the EAM. According to the Union Minister, in 2022, there was deep nervousness on the international level due to oil prices going up. "That time, it was said that if India wants to buy Russian oil, let them, because that would stabilise prices," the EAM said, adding that India is "buying oil to stabilise the oil prices. Yes, it is in our national interest but it is also in a global interest".

Earlier, during a press briefing in Moscow, EAM Jaishankar said that India's oil purchase from the US has been consistently increasing and India is not the biggest purchaser of Russian oil. "That is China. We are not the biggest purchasers of LNG; that is the European Union. We are not the country which has the biggest trade surge with Russia after 2022; I think there are some countries to the South," the EAM had told the media. He further stated that "We are a country where the Americans have said for the last few years that we should do everything to stabilise the world energy market, including buying oil from Russia". "Incidentally, we also buy oil from the US, and that amount has increased," EAM Jaishankar told the media. The EAM said it is not only about oil, but India and Russia are "going forward" in looking at nuclear energy, greater market access, fertilisers, and labour mobility - something which he is "really very satisfied with".

The EAM firmly dismissed claims made by US President Donald Trump regarding American mediation in resolving the brief conflict between India and Pakistan in May this year. Speaking at the Economic Times World Leaders Forum 2025, EAM Jaishankar reiterated India's long-standing policy of rejecting any third-party involvement in bilateral issues with Pakistan. Refuting President Trump's repeated assertions that America had played a role in defusing tensions during the four-day India-Pakistan conflict in May, Jaishankar clarified, "On the issue of mediating (India-Pak conflict), since 1970s, for more than 50 years now, there's a national consensus in this country that we do not accept mediation in our relations with Pakistan." Jaishankar's remarks come at a time when US-Pakistan relations are undergoing a phase of renewed engagement, particularly in the areas of security and economic cooperation. Despite decades of strategic divergence and mistrust, Washington and Islamabad appear to be working to rebuild ties, with several high-level meetings taking place.

Notably, Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir has made two visits to the US in recent months, during which discussions reportedly included trade, economic development, and even cryptocurrency regulations, signalling a broader scope in bilateral dialogue. Jaishankar also took the opportunity to underscore the government's unwavering stand when it comes to safeguarding the interests of Indian farmers and maintaining national sovereignty. "When it comes to trade, the interests of farmers, when it comes to our strategic autonomy, when it comes to opposition to mediation, this government is very clear," he asserted. He challenged critics to be transparent with the Indian public about where they stand on these critical issues, saying, "If anybody disagrees with us, please tell the people of India that you are not prepared to defend the interests of farmers. Please tell the people of India you don't value strategic autonomy. We do. We will do whatever we have to do to maintain it." (IANS)

