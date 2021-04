GANGTOK: Earthquake struck at 8:49 pm at a depth of 10 km from the surface and the epicentre was 25 km east-southeast (ESE) of Gangtok, the National Centre for Seismology said. Apart from Sikkim, tremors were felt in Assam, North Bengal and Bihar. As per reports, tremors were also felt in some parts of Nepal and Bhutan. (Agencies)



