Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 strikes Assam; three injured

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In the first earthquake of the year in Assam, a temblor of magnitude 5.1 rocked the state at around 4.17 AM, early on Monday morning. The quake left three persons injured and some infrastructure with minor damage, according to reports. The quake was also felt in neighbouring states.

People were jolted out of their sleep, with many scrambling out of their homes, after the earthquake struck very early in the morning, at a time when dawn had not broken out. The shaking lasted several seconds. Many suggested that there were two quakes within seconds of each other. But the occurrence could not be verified officially.

The National Center for Seismology provided details of the quake, stating that the earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck at 04:17:40 IST on January 5, 2026, at Latitude 26.37 N, Longitude 92.29 E, with the epicenter in the Morigaon region, at a depth of 50 km below the surface.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), today's quake affected the four districts of Nagaon, Sonitpur, Morigaon, and Nalbari. A total of seven Revenue Circles were impacted: Morigaon, Mikirbheta, Nagaon, Samaguri, Dhing, Banekuchi, and Tezpur.

Moreover, 13 villages were affected, and three persons sustained injuries in the Morigaon district: two under the Morigaon Revenue Circle and one in the Mikirbheta Revenue Circle, the report said. Two of the three persons injured in the quake were identified as Joymati Dewri (80 years) and Neeraj Kumar. Both of the injured were admitted to Morigaon Civil Hospital for treatment.

The report further said that 8 houses were partially damaged in the Nagaon and Nalbari districts. Also, that one elementary school was partially damaged under the Nagaon Revenue Circle in the Nagaon District.

The main gate of a temple (Haleswar Dewalai) was partially damaged under the Tezpur Revenue Circle in the Sonitpur District, the report added.

