Earthquake: Rush to insure residential buildings, apartments

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The city has witnessed a sudden rush of people to insurance companies to make queries about insuring their residential buildings and apartments. The development has come following the major earthquake that jolted the State on Wednesday morning.

"The Wednesday's earthquake and a series of aftershocks have made the people panic and nervous. They are really worried about the safety of their residential buildings and apartments. Many of them have shown keen interest in insurance their residential buildings," an insurance agent of a private insurance company said.

The insurance agent said his office had been witnessing fewer activities for the past many days due to the ongoing pandemic situation and various COVID-19 related restrictions. "Suddenly there is a rush of people in my office on Friday. All of them had come to insurance their residential buildings and flats," he said.

Similar is the scene in offices of many other insurance companies.

An executive of National Insurance Private Company Ltd said his office would discuss the matter with the corporate headquarter of the company before deciding to insure new residential buildings and apartments. "Such rush is always seen after natural disasters. We will have to take a policy decision given Wednesday's major earthquake in Assam," he said.

