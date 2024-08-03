'Ease of doing business boosted business ecosystem in Assam’; Bhumi Pujan of Rs 27,000-crore semiconductor plant today

GUWAHATI: Assam has significantly improved its business ecosystem since the inception of the Assam Ease of Doing Business Act, 2016, and it has been a continuous process of evolution to meet the needs of the business community from then on. It has led big industries to set up their units in the state and the Tata Semiconductor Plant at Jagiroad is the biggest one in the works till date, with the bhumi pujan of the plant slated for Saturday.

The bhumi pujan of the Rs 27,000-crore Tata Semiconductor Plant at Jagiroad will be held on August 3, 2024, when the State Government will also enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Sons’ Indian Hotels Company Ltd. for the setting up of a five-star hotel at Kaziranga.

Speaking at the session of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) of the NE Region in Guwahati, State Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota said, “The Chief Minister has been pro-active in improving the ease of doing business through various measures, both direct and indirect, by amendment of acts and rules, introduction of newer policies, removal of unnecessary bureaucratic red tape, etc.”

He said, “It is important to mention that, in 2016, to boost the business community through a single-window agency, the Assam Ease of Doing Business Portal with 15 services from seven departments was launched. And the portal now offers 241 services across 17 departments. As of today, the portal has received 24.30 lakh applications, of which 24.08 lakh have been delivered”.

He further said, “Assam has also proactively engaged in reducing compliance burden by repealing and amending various state acts, regulations, and rules. So far, under the regulatory compliance measures, 609 compliances were reduced, 501 business compliances, and 108 citizen compliances were cut down. The government has repealed 75 Acts, amended 31 Acts, and decriminalised 189 panel provisions.”

Dr. Kota suggested that industry associations like ICC conduct research on the ease of doing business applications received so far by the state government and help input the quality of disposal of applications. “This will add value to the ease of doing business,” he said.

Dr. Kota said that every time the state cabinet is held, the Chief Minister, along with the Cabinet ministers, brainstorms on how to make the policy eco-system vibrant and supportive to attract industries. “These frequent meetings help make quick policy changes as per the ground realities,” he added.

