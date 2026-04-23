EC Issues 24-Hour Notice to Kharge Over 'Terrorist' Remark Against PM Modi

NEW DELHI — The Election Commission of India on Wednesday issued a stern 24-hour notice to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, demanding an explanation for remarks in which he appeared to call Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "terrorist" during Tamil Nadu's Assembly election campaign.

The notice came after a high-level BJP delegation — including Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Kiren Rijiju — met with the full commission to demand the "strictest action" against Kharge for what they called a gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

What Kharge Said — and What He Meant to Say

The controversy erupted on the final day of campaigning in Tamil Nadu, when Kharge criticised the AIADMK for supporting the BJP and described PM Modi as a "terrorist who does not believe in equality."

Pressed on his choice of words, Kharge quickly sought to clarify his intent.

"He is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist... What I mean, I want to clarify, is that Modi always threatens. The institutions like ED, I-T and CBI are in his hands," he said.

The clarification did little to defuse the political storm that followed.

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