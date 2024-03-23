ECI directs transfer of Sonitpur Superintendent of Police Sushanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Following the direction of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the state government today transferred SP Sonitpur Sushanta Biswa Sarma and posted him as Commandant, 14th APBn, Daulasal.

In this regard, the state Home (A) Department issued a notification on Friday ordering the transfer of SP Sonitpur with effect from the date of taking over charge of the existing vacancy.

On Thursday, the ECI had directed the Assam government to transfer the SP in view of his kinship or familial association with the elected political representative. The ECI had ordered the transfer of several SP/SSP and district magistrates (DM) in some states, other than Assam, on that ground.

