IRS and Expenditure Observer for Lok Sabha General Election, Puneet Gunawat arrives in Sonitpur district

Tezpur: As per the directions of Election Commission of India, Puneet Gunawat, IRS and Expenditure Observer for General Elections to Lok Sabha for 11-Sonitpur Parliamentary Constituency Assam for 65-Dhekiajuli, 66-Barchalla, 67-Tezpur, 68-Rangapara, 69-Naduar, 70-Biswanath, 71-Behali, 72-Gohpur, 73-Bihpuria constituencies has arrived in Sonitpur district on Wednesday. The Expenditure Observer has been accommodated at the Jiabharali room of Circuit House, Tezpur. The contact number and email id of the Observer is 84730-27436 and observercelltezpur2024@gmail.com respectively.

