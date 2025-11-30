ECI Extends Key Deadlines for Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls

Delhi: The ECI has issued a revised timeline for the ongoing SIR of Electoral Rolls to extend several activities by one week to ensure comprehensive and accurate voter records for the qualifying date of January 1, 2026. The revision schedule applies to the 12 States and Union Territories that are undergoing the revision process.

In the revised timeline, the enumeration period and rationalisation or re-arrangement of polling stations are to be finished by December 11, 2025. The updation of the control table and preparation of the draft roll will be carried out from December 12 to December 15, 2025.

The draft electoral roll will be published on December 16, 2025. The window for filing claims and objections will open along with it and will remain so till January 15, 2026. During this period, electors can request corrections, additions, or removal of entries.