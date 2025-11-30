Lutumari Forest Eviction Drive Concludes; Reclaims 6,000 Bighas Amid Political Disputes

Nagaon: The district administration completed a massive two-day eviction operation in Lutumari Reserve Forest, reclaiming almost 6,000 bighas of encroached land after decades of illegal settlement. As part of the final phase of the drive conducted on Sunday, the remaining 20 percent of the occupied areas were cleared after the peaceful removal of 80 percent on the first day.

The operation targeted the main forest areas of Lutumari, Kandapara, Chankhula Majgaon, and Padumnik. Extensive areas of betel nut and coconut plantations were razed, these had been developed by families who had settled in the reserve years ago after their homes were washed away by Brahmaputra erosion in Dhubri, Morigaon, and Dumdumia.

Officials said more than 70% of the affected families vacated their homes voluntarily. Heavy machinery, including several excavators, was pressed into service by the administration to complete the remainder. Nagaon District Commissioner Devashish Sharma, said the administration had made elaborate logistical arrangements for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the operation.