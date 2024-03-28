Lok Sabha polls: Festive air, massive rallies mark final day in Assam

38 candidates file nominations for 1st phase of Lok Sabha polls

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: With many more heavyweight candidates from the BJP and the Congress filing nominations on the last day, when filing of nominations for the first phase of polling concluded at 3.00 p.m., the process also came to an end.

As Bihu is also approaching, the spirit of celebration was evident during the filing of nominations on the last day. Rongali Bihu and the Lok Sabha election came together in Upper and North Assam, and the people accompanying the candidates were seen singing Bihu songs and twirling to the sound of dhols at the processions on the way to the filing of nominations by different candidates.

The notable candidates of the BJP who filed their nominations today are Topon Kumar Gogoi for the Jorhat parliamentary constituency, Kamakhya Prasad Tasa for the Kaziranga seat, and Ranjit Dutta, who is contesting for the Sonitpur parliamentary constituency.

Topon Kumar Gogoi is the sitting MP for the Jorhat seat, Kamakhya Prasad Tasa is the Rajya Sabha member from Assam, and Ranjit Dutta is currently the MLA from the Behali assembly constituency of Biswanath district.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accompanied Topon Kumar Gogoi during the filing of nomination at Jorhat. Before the filing of nomination, a massive rally was organized by the BJP in one of the crucial constituencies headed for the polls in the first phase of polling on April 19.

Talking to the media, the CM said, “Since 2001, I have been active in politics. I accompanied many candidates during the filing of nominations for different elections, and I have also filed nominations for elections. But the huge attendance of people at the rally in support of Topon Gogoi is something that I never witnessed before. The enthusiasm displayed by the people of Jorhat reflects the love of the people of Jorhat parliamentary constituency for PM Narendra Modi.”

Following the huge rally at Jorhat, the CM took to his X handle to say, “The massive support for @ToponKumarGogoi is reflective of the love and faith people have in Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. #AbkiBaar400Paar.”

Meanwhile, before the filing of nomination by BJP candidate Kamakhya Prasad Tasa for the Kaziranga parliamentary constituency, a meeting was organized at Golaghat town, where the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, AGP president and cabinet minister Atul Bora, AGP working president and cabinet minister Keshab Mahanta, minister Ajanta Neog, minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, BJP state president Bhabesh Kalita, Sarupathar MLA Biswajit Phukan, and others were present.

Later, the CM wrote on X, “Accompanied Kaziranga Lok Sabha candidate Shri @KamakhyaTasa as he filed his nomination today. With the blessings of Maa Kamakhya, I am confident the people of Kaziranga will bless us with a thumping victory to ensure #AbkiBaar400Paar.”

Sonitpur was also agog with activity connected with the filing of nominations on the final say of submitting nomination papers by candidates in the first phase, as BJP candidate Ranjit Dutta proceeded to do the same. Before he went to file his papers, he participated in a big rally organized in Tezpur for the occasion. During his filing of nomination papers, he was accompanied by cabinet minister Ashok Singhal, a member of the Rajya Sabha and AGP senior leader Birendra Prasad Baishya, and state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita.

On the other hand, Uday Shankar Hazarika of the Congress also filed his nomination for the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha seat. A big rally was organized by the Congress in Lakhimpur town, and APCC president Bhupen Kumar Bora was present there, along with other leaders of the party. Later, Bhupen Kumar Bora wrote on his X post, “I was pleased to attend the nomination filing of our party candidates for the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency, Shri Uday Shankar Hazarika. I wish him all success.”

Meanwhile, a total of 38 candidates filed their nominations for the first phase of the Lok Sabha election in 2024 from the constituencies of Kaziranga, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, and Sonitpur. The nominations will be scrutinized tomorrow (March 28), with the last date for withdrawal of nominations being March 30.

