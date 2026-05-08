ECI Lifts Model Code of Conduct from 5 States After Assembly Polls

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: After the conclusion of the Assembly election in Assam, the Election Commission of India (ECI) lifted the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) from the state through a notification today. To this effect, the ECI wrote letters to the Chief Secretary of Assam and the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the state. The MCC had been in force in the state since March 15, the day of the declaration of the Assam Assembly election.

IANS adds: The ECI issued an order lifting the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) that had been in force following the 2026 Assembly elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and the Union Territory of Puducherry as well.

However, the MCC will continue to remain in force in West Bengal’s 144-Falta Assembly constituency, where the Commission has ordered a fresh poll.

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