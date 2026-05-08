India urges Bangladesh to speed up nationality checks to enable smooth repatriation of illegal migrants

New Delhi: India on Thursday said that repatriation of illegal Bangladeshi nationals hinges on cooperation from Dhaka, noting that over 2860 cases of nationality verification remain pending with Bangladesh, several of them for more than five years.

Addressing a weekly media briefing in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal called on Bangladeshi authorities to expedite the nationality verification process to enable the smooth repatriation of illegal immigrants from India.

Responding to a question on Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman's remarks following BJP's win in West Bengal elections, Jaiswal said, "We have seen comments of this nature being made in the last several days. These comments must be seen in the context of the core issue of repatriation of illegal Bangladeshis from India. This obviously requires cooperation from Bangladesh.

"Over 2860 cases of nationality verification are pending with Bangladesh, several of it for over five years. Our policy is that all illegal foreign nationals staying in India must be repatriated as per our laws, procedure and established bilateral mechanisms and arrangements. We expect Bangladesh will expedite nationality verification so that repatriation of illegal immigrants can take place in a smooth manner."

When asked about Rahman's talks with Chinese officials regarding the Teesta River, Jaiswal said, "India and Bangladesh share 54 rivers. We have structured bilateral mechanisms to discuss all water-related issues. At these bilateral mechanisms, they continue to meet at regular intervals."

Rahman is on a three-day visit, from May 5-7, at the invitation of Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Foreign Minister of China.

Last month, India announced the appointment of former Union Minister Dinesh Trivedi as India's next High Commissioner to Bangladesh.

Trivedi has previously served as Railway Minister (2011) and also the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare. His appointment as India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh comes at a time when both countries are making efforts to reset bilateral ties.

On April 8, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart Khalilur Rahman and his delegation in New Delhi, discussing bilateral ties, regional and global developments.

"We discussed strengthening our bilateral relationship in its various facets. Also exchanged views on regional and global developments. Agreed to remain in close touch," EAM Jaishankar had posted on X following the meeting.

Khalilur Rahman's India visit assumed significance as it was the first to India by a Bangladeshi minister since the BNP-led government assumed office in February, indicating a shift in the recalibration of India and Bangladesh ties, which had strained during the 18-month tenure of the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus amid escalating attacks on Hindu minorities and anti-India rhetoric. (IANS)

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