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ECI Orders Assam to Post 5 IAS and 5 IPS Officers for 2026 Election

The Election Commission of India (ECI) today directed the Assam Chief Secretary to post five IAS officers as district election officers (DEOs) and as many IPS officers as senior superintendents of police (SSPs)
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The Election Commission of India has directed the Assam Chief Secretary to immediately post five IAS officers as District Election Officers (DEOs) and five IPS officers as Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) across key districts in the state.

The directive was issued following the ECI's review of poll preparedness for the Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2026.

Also Read: Assam to Vote on April 9; ECI Announces Poll Schedule for Four States and Puducherry

The ECI has named the following officers for DEO postings:

  • Dr P Uday Praveen — DEO, Kokrajhar

  • Srishti Singh — DEO, Majuli

  • Kimnei Changsan — DEO, Baksa

  • Madhusudan Nath — DEO, Chirang

  • Jay Vikash — DEO, Udalguri

For senior policing roles, the ECI has directed the following appointments:

  • Somalin Shubhdarshini — SSP, Majuli

  • R. Sheetal Kumar — SSP, South Salmara

  • Anchal Chauhan — SSP, Sadiya

  • Sudhakar Singh — SSP, Chirang

  • Mohan Lal Meena — SSP, Dhemaji

The ECI set a firm deadline for the Chief Secretary to confirm compliance with the directive — both postings to be reported on March 17 itself.

Confirmation of the IPS officer postings was required by 11 am, while compliance for the IAS officer postings was to be reported by 3 pm on the same day.

In a standard but important safeguard, the ECI also directed that all ten officers must not be posted in any election-related role until the completion of the election process.

This restriction is aimed at preventing any conflict of interest or undue influence over electoral outcomes once their current assignments are completed.

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