ECI Orders Assam to Post 5 IAS and 5 IPS Officers for 2026 Election

The Election Commission of India has directed the Assam Chief Secretary to immediately post five IAS officers as District Election Officers (DEOs) and five IPS officers as Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) across key districts in the state.
The directive was issued following the ECI's review of poll preparedness for the Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2026.
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The ECI has named the following officers for DEO postings:
Dr P Uday Praveen — DEO, Kokrajhar
Srishti Singh — DEO, Majuli
Kimnei Changsan — DEO, Baksa
Madhusudan Nath — DEO, Chirang
Jay Vikash — DEO, Udalguri
For senior policing roles, the ECI has directed the following appointments:
Somalin Shubhdarshini — SSP, Majuli
R. Sheetal Kumar — SSP, South Salmara
Anchal Chauhan — SSP, Sadiya
Sudhakar Singh — SSP, Chirang
Mohan Lal Meena — SSP, Dhemaji
The ECI set a firm deadline for the Chief Secretary to confirm compliance with the directive — both postings to be reported on March 17 itself.
Confirmation of the IPS officer postings was required by 11 am, while compliance for the IAS officer postings was to be reported by 3 pm on the same day.
In a standard but important safeguard, the ECI also directed that all ten officers must not be posted in any election-related role until the completion of the election process.
This restriction is aimed at preventing any conflict of interest or undue influence over electoral outcomes once their current assignments are completed.