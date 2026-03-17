ECI Orders Assam to Post 5 IAS and 5 IPS Officers for 2026 Election

The Election Commission of India has directed the Assam Chief Secretary to immediately post five IAS officers as District Election Officers (DEOs) and five IPS officers as Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) across key districts in the state.

The directive was issued following the ECI's review of poll preparedness for the Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2026.

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