ECI Orders Repoll at Karimganj North Booth After EVM Seized by Miscreants

GUWAHATI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered a fresh poll at the 239-Babyland High English School polling station under the 123-Karimganj North Assembly constituency, after miscreants forcibly entered the booth and seized the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) during voting on April 9.
The repoll was conducted today, April 11, between 7:00 AM and 5:00 PM.
During the Assam Assembly by-election polling on April 9, unidentified miscreants allegedly entered the Babyland High English School polling station without authorisation, forcibly took control of the EVM, and cast a number of votes illegally.
The incident severely disrupted the polling process at the booth, prompting the Election Commission to step in and void the results entirely.
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Acting on reports submitted by election officials and after reviewing all material circumstances, the Commission formally declared the April 9 poll at the booth void under Sub-Section (2)(A) of Section 58 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.
April 11 was subsequently appointed as the new polling date, with voting hours fixed from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM.
The polling station has 599 registered electors.
Assam Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel appealed to voters at the affected booth to come forward and cast their votes peacefully during the designated hours.
The Karimganj North constituency repoll adds to the broader scrutiny of law and order during the Assam Assembly by-election process, following similar concerns raised at polling stations in other parts of the state.