ECI Orders Repoll at Karimganj North Booth After EVM Seized by Miscreants

GUWAHATI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered a fresh poll at the 239-Babyland High English School polling station under the 123-Karimganj North Assembly constituency, after miscreants forcibly entered the booth and seized the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) during voting on April 9.

The repoll was conducted today, April 11, between 7:00 AM and 5:00 PM.

During the Assam Assembly by-election polling on April 9, unidentified miscreants allegedly entered the Babyland High English School polling station without authorisation, forcibly took control of the EVM, and cast a number of votes illegally.

The incident severely disrupted the polling process at the booth, prompting the Election Commission to step in and void the results entirely.

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