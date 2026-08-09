ED Attaches Rs 15.25 Crore Assets in GoMillions ‘TradeBull’ Money Laundering Case in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Guwahati Zonal Office, has provisionally attached bank balances, fixed deposits, a stock trading account, three motor vehicles and cash worth approximately Rs 15.25 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a money laundering case involving promoters of M/s GoMillions LLP.

The action relates to Rishiraj Gogoi, Joy Modak and their associates, who allegedly collected deposits from thousands of people through an unregulated scheme operated under the name "TradeBull", promising fixed daily returns of 0.85 per cent and doubling of investments within about six months.

The ED began its investigation based on an FIR registered by the CBI, Guwahati, in connection with allegations under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019.

The investigation found more than 25,410 unique investor identities and an aggregate payment liability of approximately Rs 34.93 crore. The agency also found that around Rs 63.41 crore was credited to the principal bank accounts of GoMillions LLP, after which the alleged proceeds of crime were layered through connected entities and diverted to the personal accounts of the promoters and their family members.

The proceeds were allegedly used to acquire high-end vehicles, including a Porsche and a Mercedes-Benz, and were invested in fixed deposits and a stock trading account. Unaccounted cash was also recovered during the predicate investigation.

The ED said the attached assets included bank balances of entities and individuals, fixed deposits, a stock trading account, three motor vehicles and cash. Further investigation is underway.

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