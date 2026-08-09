Assam CM Seeks ‘Scientific’ Permanent Fix as Floods Recede but Thousands Remain Displaced

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Even as floodwaters are receding in the Upper Assam districts, new areas in districts like Darrang, Nagaon, etc., are now getting submerged. The state government is now focusing on innovative and sustainable solutions to tackle the flood problem.

To remove the stagnant water in the Upper Assam district of Sivasagar, which was one of the worst-affected, the Water Resources department has enlisted the help of ONGC to pump out the water using large pipes. The clogged drains, due to which the water is unable to make its way out, are being cleaned.

Although the floods have more or less decreased, thousands of people are still sheltering in relief camps as their houses are unliveable due to stagnant water and silt. Moreover, hundreds of people are camping in makeshift shelters on the roadside.

After reviewing the flood situation in Upper Assam, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today made his way to the Darrang district to assess the situation there.

Following his Darrang visit, the CM said, "The state government wants to solve the problem of floods in a scientific way. So, we appeal to the IITs, IIMs and universities to work together on this matter and come up with innovative and sustainable solutions to the floods, which our government can implement to tackle the problem. Once we are in possession of a concrete plan from the academic community to tackle the floods, we can approach the Government of India for funds. A plan has to be provided to us on how to tackle the issue of the excess water flowing into the state from Nagaland, Arunachal, Meghalaya, Bhutan, etc."

"A section of people are demanding that the Assam Floods be declared as a national calamity, but only such a declaration will not solve the problem. The Assam government is stressing a permanent solution to the problem," he added.

The Chief Minister said that rehabilitation and restoration efforts were being intensified across the flood-affected areas as the state government continued to respond to the situation. "More than 77,000 people continue to be sheltered in relief camps as the situation remains under close watch. More than 30,000 people were evacuated by the NDRF and SDRF, with the help of the district administrations," Sarma said.

Meanwhile, officials have been monitoring water levels of major rivers and the condition of embankments in vulnerable areas, even as the authorities remain alert to the possibility of further deterioration in some locations.

The government has also been focussing on restoring roads, communication links and other essential infrastructure disrupted by the floods, while affected communities are being provided assistance through relief mechanisms.

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