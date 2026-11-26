STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Guwahati Zonal Office-I, has filed a prosecution complaint against retired Public Works (Roads) Department (PWRD) executive engineer Md Chamed Ali and his wife Parbeen Sultana in a disproportionate assets and money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The case involves properties worth around Rs 3.08 crore.

Filed before the Special Judge, Additional CBI Court No. 3, Assam, Guwahati, the ED in its complaint alleged that the couple laundered proceeds of crime generated through corruption and the acquisition of assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

The investigation originated from an FIR registered by the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell (CMSVC), Assam, alleging that Ali collected money from contractors for releasing bill payments and abused his official position to acquire disproportionate assets.

The CMSVC filed a charge sheet in the case on March 6, 2024.

According to the ED, during the period January 1, 2000 to February 28, 2021, Ali and his family earned around Rs 2.01 crore from known sources, but spent and invested approximately Rs 5.09 crore.

The agency calculated disproportionate assets of around Rs 3.08 crore, or 152.96 per cent of their known income.

The ED alleged that Ali collected money from contractors and routed it through relatives' bank accounts.

He also deposited unaccounted cash into his and his family members' accounts, and used the funds to construct a three-storey building, purchase land and flats, and invest in insurance policies and mutual funds.

The agency further alleged that Sultana assisted her husband in laundering the proceeds by receiving money from PWRD contractors, depositing unexplained cash and purchasing properties.

It said she described the contractor payments as gifts but failed to provide supporting documents.

Earlier, the ED had provisionally attached properties worth around Rs 3.06 crore, including a three-storey building, a flat, three plots of land in Guwahati and nine Life Insurance Corporation of India (LICI) policies.

The attachment was subsequently confirmed by the PMLA adjudicating authority in New Delhi.

The ED said further investigation was underway.

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