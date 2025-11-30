ED Files Fresh FIR Against Sonia, Rahul Gandhi in National Herald Case

Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a fresh FIR with the Delhi Police against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, bringing new allegations in the long-running National Herald case. According to the FIR, properties allotted to Associated Journals Limited (AJL) at concessional rates for public welfare activities were allegedly misused and diverted for private gain.

The FIR, registered on October 3 by ED Assistant Director Shiv Kumar Gupta, names Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda, Young Indian, Dotex Merchandise Pvt. Ltd., Sunil Bhandari, AJL, and others under sections relating to cheating, breach of trust, misappropriation, and criminal conspiracy.

This development comes six months after the ED filed a chargesheet on April 9 against seven people, including the two senior Congress leaders. Both Sonia and Rahul were questioned by the ED in 2022. The agency had earlier issued notices to take possession of immovable assets worth ₹661 crore in Delhi, Mumbai, and Lucknow that were attached as part of the money laundering probe involving AJL and Young Indian.

The FIR states that properties originally granted to AJL for public-oriented activities were “usurped and misused” by the beneficial owners of Young Indian. It adds that the alleged diversion of these assets represents a serious criminal conspiracy and large-scale financial fraud. More details on further action are awaited as the Delhi Police proceed with the case.