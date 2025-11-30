Tripura Police Arrest Woman with Nearly 6 kg of Illegal Cannabis in Sonamura

Agartala: In a significant success in Tripura’s ongoing fight against narcotics, the Sonamura Police on Saturday arrested a 23-year-old woman accused of being involved in drug trafficking. The accused, identified as Popi Akhtar from Matinagar, Purba Tilai, under the Sonamura Police Station area, was detained following a planned raid based on specific intelligence inputs.

A police team led by the Sonamura Police Station staff searched Akhtar’s residence, where they recovered 5.985 kg of illegal dry cannabis. Officers also seized a vehicle bearing registration number TR 07-0413, which was allegedly used to transport the contraband from Sonamura to various locations across the region.

Following the seizure, a case was registered against Akhtar under the NDPS Act. She was produced before the court with a request for police remand to facilitate further investigation. Police believe that questioning her will help identify other members of the drug network operating in the district.

Sonamura Police Station Officer-in-Charge Tapas Das said that the interrogation is expected to shed light on the broader supply chain. “Once the involvement of others is confirmed with evidence, strict legal action will be taken against them,” he stated.

The arrest marks another important step in Tripura Police’s continued efforts to curb the rising menace of drug trafficking in the state, even as traffickers attempt new methods to evade enforcement.