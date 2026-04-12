Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee's residence

KOLKATA: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday conducted a raid again at the residence of former West Bengal education minister and former Trinamool Congress secretary general, Partha Chatterjee, in south Kolkata.

On Saturday morning, the ED reached Partha's house in Naktala with a large contingent of central forces. It is believed that the former minister will be questioned again in the school teacher recruitment case before the Assembly elections. After getting bail, the ED had summoned him several times. But Partha allegedly did not appear before the central investigation agency officials. Each time, he avoided appearing by citing illness.

It is believed that this is why the central agency reached his house to question him this time. (IANS)

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