Efforts on to Build Roadmap for Textile Sector: Union Minister Giriraj Singh

GUWAHATI: The Union Minister of Textiles, Giriraj Singh, urged the textile ministers of various states and UTs to formulate investor-friendly policies and emphasized the need to attract greater investment in the textile sector at the state level.

Minister Singh said these words at the two-day National Textiles Ministers’ Conference that commenced today in Guwahati. The conference was organized by the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India. The Union Minister deliberated on the future roadmap of India’s textile sector.

The Union Minister said that the Union Government is working in a steady and balanced manner to harmonize production, exports, and sustainability in the textile sector. He said that the National Textiles Ministers’ Conference aims to encourage brainstorming, innovation, and idea sharing to help build a strong roadmap for strengthening India’s textile industry.

He expressed hope that the two-day deliberations at the conference would help pave the way forward.

Speaking about the Northeastern region, Giriraj Singh said that the Prime Minister has given the highest priority to the growth and development of the region and the government is working tirelessly to strengthen basic infrastructure and accelerate overall development in the Northeast.

Dr. Mohan Yadav, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, said that the textile industry in India is witnessing rapid growth and that the artistic skills of the country’s craftsmen deserve greater access to global markets. He added that the National Textiles Ministers’ Conference would provide a comprehensive roadmap for planning future actions to accelerate the growth of the textile industry.

The Minister of State for Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, said that through dialogue and coordination among representatives of the central and State governments, the conference will enable the Indian textile industry to expand its presence in the global market. He also asserted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has set an ambitious target of building a USD 350 billion textile economy. Referring to the Handloom Census 2019–20, Margherita highlighted that the Northeastern region accounts for the highest handloom production in the country, contributing around 52 percent of the total handloom output.

Ministers and officials from various states & UTs shared best practices, investment opportunities, challenges, and policy suggestions to further strengthen the sector.

The conference will continue tomorrow with further deliberations on various topics, including exports, branding, handlooms, and handicrafts. (PIB)

