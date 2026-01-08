Assam Hosts National Textiles Ministers’ conference from today

NEW DELHI: With an aim to provide a platform for deliberations on policy, investment, sustainability, exports, infrastructure development, and technological advancement in the textile sector, a two-day ‘National Textiles Ministers’ Conference 2026’ will be organized in Assam, it was announced on Wednesday.

Organized by the Ministry of Textiles, in collaboration with the Government of Assam, the event will commence from January 8 in Guwahati.

The conference will be held under the theme “India’s Textiles: Weaving Growth, Heritage and Innovation”, bringing together Textile Ministers and senior officials from states and Union Territories across the nation.

It aligns with the government’s vision of positioning India as a global textile manufacturing hub by 2030, with a focus on boosting exports, employment generation, and inclusive growth, in line with the ethos of “Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi”.

The inaugural session will be attended by the Union Minister of Textiles, Giriraj Singh; Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and Minister of State for Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, along with other dignitaries. The conference will feature sessions covering key areas such as Infrastructure and Investment, Expanding India’s Textile Exports, Raw Materials and Fibres, Technical Textiles and New-Age Fibres, and Preserving and Promoting Handlooms and Handicrafts. Special focus will be placed on flagship initiatives such as the PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) Parks, sustainability and environmental compliance, technical textiles, innovation, and integrated value-chain development. (IANS)

