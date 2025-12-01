Egg Prices Spike in Barak Valley; Residents Struggle, School Nutrition Takes a Hit

Hailakandi: A sudden rise in egg prices has made the residents of Barak Valley worried, tightening household budgets and disrupting nutrition schemes in several government schools. A tray of eggs that sold for ₹190–200 just days ago is now priced at ₹240, increasing the cost of a single egg to nearly ₹8, an amount many families say they cannot afford.

For countless households that rely on eggs as the most accessible source of protein, the jump has been difficult to absorb. Vendors in Hailakandi describe the hike as abrupt and unjustified. “At this time of the year, egg prices never increase. This jump is unusual,” said one seller, noting that sales have dropped sharply since the rise.

Residents fear the issue will worsen without administrative action. “The cheapest source of protein for a non-vegetarian person is no longer cheap,” said Rabita Singha, a homemaker who, like many, has been forced to cut down on her family’s egg consumption.