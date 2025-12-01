Egg Prices Spike in Barak Valley; Residents Struggle, School Nutrition Takes a Hit

Hailakandi: A sudden rise in egg prices has made the residents of Barak Valley worried, tightening household budgets and disrupting nutrition schemes in several government schools. A tray of eggs that sold for ₹190–200 just days ago is now priced at ₹240, increasing the cost of a single egg to nearly ₹8, an amount many families say they cannot afford.
For countless households that rely on eggs as the most accessible source of protein, the jump has been difficult to absorb. Vendors in Hailakandi describe the hike as abrupt and unjustified. “At this time of the year, egg prices never increase. This jump is unusual,” said one seller, noting that sales have dropped sharply since the rise.
Residents fear the issue will worsen without administrative action. “The cheapest source of protein for a non-vegetarian person is no longer cheap,” said Rabita Singha, a homemaker who, like many, has been forced to cut down on her family’s egg consumption.
The ripple effects are visible in government schools across the district. Several institutions under the mid-day meal scheme have reportedly stopped serving eggs altogether, while others have been offering students only half an egg, a decision that has sparked frustration among parents who depend on school meals to supplement their children's nutrition.
The situation is even more concerning in Tea Garden (TG) schools, where guidelines require providing eggs three days a week. Many such schools have been unable to comply, citing the surging prices. Education activists warn that this could severely impact children from economically weaker backgrounds, for whom school meals are often the only reliable source of balanced nutrition.
As public discontent grows, residents say the situation is “worsening with each passing day.” Many are urging authorities to step in immediately, stabilize prices, and ensure that essential nutrition programmes are not further undermined.